2,594 Shares in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Powell Industries by 33.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Powell Industries by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,085,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Powell Industries

In related news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $391,352.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,166,762.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $391,352.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,166,762.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $913,616.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,650 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,034. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Powell Industries Price Performance

Shares of POWL stock traded up $5.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.28. 238,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,629. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.99 and a fifty-two week high of $209.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.05. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.45 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

Powell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.