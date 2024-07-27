29,074 Shares in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB) Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter worth about $307,157,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,448,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,904,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000.
ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of BATS ARKB traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431,921 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.92.
ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Company Profile
The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.
