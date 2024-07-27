2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Short Interest Down 30.3% in July

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,600 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the June 30th total of 393,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
TWOU stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. 1,314,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,870. The company has a market cap of $3.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. 2U has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $144.30.
2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($8.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.10) by $3.00. The business had revenue of $198.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.32 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 35.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 2U will post -9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWOU. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 2U currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.
2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
