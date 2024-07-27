2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Short Interest Down 30.3% in July

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,600 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the June 30th total of 393,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

2U Stock Down 17.2 %

TWOU stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. 1,314,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,870. The company has a market cap of $3.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. 2U has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $144.30.

Get 2U alerts:

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($8.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.10) by $3.00. The business had revenue of $198.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.32 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 35.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 2U will post -9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of 2U

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in 2U during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in 2U during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in 2U by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 25,710 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in 2U by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 361,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 252,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 2U by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 627,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 271,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWOU. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 2U currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on 2U

About 2U

(Get Free Report)

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.