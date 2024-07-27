4,300 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Acquired by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VCLT traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.04. 952,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,221. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.85. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.47 and a 12 month high of $81.11.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
