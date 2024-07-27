43,704 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 43,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,831,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 18,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 13,244 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHV stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,269,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,984. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $5.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

