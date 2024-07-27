5,102 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $229,863,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth $185,913,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,786,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,427 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kroger by 378.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 765,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,988,000 after purchasing an additional 605,591 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Kroger by 86.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,274,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,840,000 after purchasing an additional 590,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.27. 2,552,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,410,368. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $58.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 39.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,975.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on KR shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

