5,700 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Bought by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6,408.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,629,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $67.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.79.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.