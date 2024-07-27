57,379 Shares in Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Longitude Cayman Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lilium by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lilium during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LILM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Lilium in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Lilium in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Lilium Stock Performance

Shares of Lilium stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,286,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,217,435. Lilium has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92.

Lilium Profile

Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

