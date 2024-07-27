6,754 Shares in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. Truvestments Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Bel Fuse at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at about $3,619,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,803,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth about $1,532,000. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BELFB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Bel Fuse Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,795. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.32. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $75.63. The company has a market capitalization of $947.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.58. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Bel Fuse Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

