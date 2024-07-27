741 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,551. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE STZ opened at $253.48 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.86 and a 200-day moving average of $255.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.28.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

