77,034 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,716,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Truefg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 23,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,686,275 shares. The stock has a market cap of $115.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.79.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

