79,457 Shares in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Purchased by Natixis

Natixis purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 79,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Natixis owned about 0.08% of Revance Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 626.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 67.2% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $24.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $51.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RVNC has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

