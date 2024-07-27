92 Resources (CVE:NTY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

92 Resources Corp (CVE:NTY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.01. 92 Resources shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2,834,200 shares trading hands.
92 Resources Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$133,500.00 and a PE ratio of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.01.
About 92 Resources
92 Resources Corp., an energy solution company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in Pontax Lithium property consisting of 104 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 5,536 hectares near Eastmain, Quebec.
