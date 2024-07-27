969 Shares in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 264,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,422,000 after buying an additional 51,245 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth about $2,138,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOB stock opened at $192.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.34. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $151.68 and a fifty-two week high of $251.50.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $571.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.72 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. Research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Globant from $273.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Globant from $279.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.72.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

