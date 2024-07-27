A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Short Interest Up 446.6% in July

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, an increase of 446.6% from the June 30th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A2Z Smart Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ AZ traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.78. 44,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,563. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. A2Z Smart Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $2.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A2Z Smart Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in A2Z Smart Technologies stock. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,666 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of A2Z Smart Technologies worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A2Z Smart Technologies Company Profile

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of retail smart cart solutions for grocery stores and supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Metal Parts, Advanced Engineering, and Smart Carts.

Featured Stories

