AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.71-10.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.78.

NYSE ABBV traded up $2.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.16. 6,948,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,529,298. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $135.85 and a 1-year high of $186.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $326.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 186.82%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $188.71.

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

