Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Stock Performance
NYSE THW traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $13.01. 139,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,391. Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $14.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83.
Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%.
Institutional Trading of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund
Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Company Profile
Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.
