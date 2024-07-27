Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.56

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.56 and traded as low as C$4.10. Accord Financial shares last traded at C$4.10, with a volume of 240 shares trading hands.

Accord Financial Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Accord Financial (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$20.67 million during the quarter. Accord Financial had a negative net margin of 50.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%.

About Accord Financial

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

