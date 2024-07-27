Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 26,933 Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,933 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of PennantPark Investment worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNNT. Raymond James lowered PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Compass Point restated a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennantPark Investment to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

PennantPark Investment Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.25. 402,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,453. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13. PennantPark Investment Co. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $472.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $35.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.22 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

PennantPark Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.24%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.35%.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

