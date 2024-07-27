Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $6.09 Million Stock Holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,037,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,715 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 16.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 24,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. raised its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. now owns 37,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,664 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCZ remained flat at $2.90 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 908,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,211. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

(Free Report)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.