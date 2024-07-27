Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,075 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wynn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GEHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ GEHC traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.50. 2,532,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,617,851. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

