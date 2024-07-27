Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,353 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 94.2% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 208.0% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.29.

Nucor Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NUE stock traded up $3.87 on Friday, reaching $160.89. 1,252,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,657. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.47 and a 200-day moving average of $175.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

