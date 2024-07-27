Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 88,603 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,603 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.44. The company had a trading volume of 94,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,224. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $13.47.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

(Free Report)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.