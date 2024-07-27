Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) PT Raised to $125.00 at Craig Hallum

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Craig Hallum from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AGYS. William Blair began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilysys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.00.

Agilysys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $110.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.79 and its 200-day moving average is $88.55. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $63.78 and a 52 week high of $112.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.52 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Agilysys’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $887,194.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,552,398.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jerry C. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $1,028,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $4,216,637.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $887,194.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,552,398.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,935 shares of company stock worth $67,375,071 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth about $1,195,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 421.7% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 58,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 46,915 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 13.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 722,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,920,000 after purchasing an additional 87,549 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 686,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,805,000 after purchasing an additional 65,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 91.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

