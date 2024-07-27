Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl decreased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 95.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 40,004 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. USCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 45.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Albemarle from $124.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.65.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.80. 1,868,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $90.02 and a twelve month high of $215.82.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Further Reading

