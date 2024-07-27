Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,433,793.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,433,793.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,877.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACI shares. Roth Mkm upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Roth Capital raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.45.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

ACI stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $20.45. 2,529,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,354. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company had revenue of $24.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

