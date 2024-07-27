Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $116.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.19.

NYSE BABA opened at $76.55 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $102.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.15. The firm has a market cap of $194.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.33.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 151.4% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $524,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 38.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

