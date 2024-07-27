alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Stock Price Down 1.2%

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €3.35 ($3.64) and last traded at €3.42 ($3.72). 2,918 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 583,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.46 ($3.76).

alstria office REIT Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $610.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.14, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of €3.48.

About alstria office REIT

(Get Free Report)

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.