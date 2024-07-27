AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AltaGas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.13 billion. AltaGas had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.03%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on AltaGas from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.60.

ALA opened at C$32.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$30.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.69. AltaGas has a one year low of C$24.10 and a one year high of C$33.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In related news, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 15,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.59, for a total transaction of C$458,850.00. In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.85, for a total value of C$597,006.00. Also, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.59, for a total transaction of C$458,850.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $627,795 and sold 172,750 shares worth $5,257,062. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

