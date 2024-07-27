Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Alumis in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Alumis in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of ALMS opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. Alumis has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $13.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alumis stock. Towerview LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,123,000. Alumis makes up approximately 2.7% of Towerview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Towerview LLC owned about 0.66% of Alumis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

