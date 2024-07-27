Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Down 0.4%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $176.80 and last traded at $180.18. 15,926,937 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 42,391,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.04.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.27 and its 200 day moving average is $178.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at $91,832,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after buying an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $17,700,551,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,091,909,000 after purchasing an additional 289,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,221,446,000 after purchasing an additional 295,132 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

