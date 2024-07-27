AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Wedbush

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMC. Macquarie increased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $5.37.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $54.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.84.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $951.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,187,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577,228 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 390,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 89,200 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.