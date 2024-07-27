AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,749 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of AMETEK worth $31,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.20.

Shares of AME traded up $3.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.27. 864,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,840. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.89 and a twelve month high of $186.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.68%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

