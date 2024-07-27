AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl reduced its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Up 2.3 %

AME stock traded up $3.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.34. The stock had a trading volume of 864,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,104. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.89 and a 1-year high of $186.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.42.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.20.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

