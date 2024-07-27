Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 521,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,531,000 after purchasing an additional 21,522 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Italy S.r.l. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $6,367,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $850,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $1,152,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,510,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $895,702,000 after purchasing an additional 246,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $5.51 on Friday, hitting $226.43. 4,296,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,839,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $244.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.77. The company has a market cap of $112.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,481,343 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

