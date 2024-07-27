Analysts Offer Predictions for NextEra Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for NextEra Energy in a research report issued on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.62 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NEE. Barclays boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $74.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.90 and its 200 day moving average is $66.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

