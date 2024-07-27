Analysts Set Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Price Target at C$18.23

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. Paradigm Capital increased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$17.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$16.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

TSE ARE opened at C$15.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$8.42 and a 1 year high of C$17.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$973.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.69.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.04. Aecon Group had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of C$846.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 0.9104803 earnings per share for the current year.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

About Aecon Group

)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

