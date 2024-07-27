Analysts Set Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Price Target at $437.40

Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $437.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Everest Group from $457.00 to $454.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $382.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Everest Group has a one year low of $343.36 and a one year high of $417.92. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.63.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Group will post 61.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Institutional Trading of Everest Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Everest Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Everest Group by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Everest Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

