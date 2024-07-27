Analysts Set Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) PT at C$31.50

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.50.

NPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Northland Power Price Performance

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at C$23.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$19.36 and a 12-month high of C$26.88.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$754.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$684.27 million. Northland Power had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.3008658 EPS for the current year.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is -171.43%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

