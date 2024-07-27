Ankr Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last Week (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 27th. In the last week, Ankr has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0310 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Ankr has a market capitalization of $309.55 million and $12.11 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00009698 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00008940 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,712.81 or 1.00051758 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011267 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006730 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000830 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00071123 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.0307647 USD and is up 2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 318 active market(s) with $9,489,625.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.