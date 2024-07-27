Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NLY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.86. 2,894,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,095,740. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.41. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -268.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NLY

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.