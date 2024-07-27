Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.
Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 1.1 %
NLY stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 1.54. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average of $19.41.
Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.09%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -268.04%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on Annaly Capital Management
About Annaly Capital Management
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Annaly Capital Management
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.