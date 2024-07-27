Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 1.1 %

NLY stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 1.54. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average of $19.41.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.09%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -268.04%.

NLY has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point upped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

