Apollo Currency (APL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.88

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $3.88 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00041255 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008382 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00014195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00009259 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

