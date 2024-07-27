Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) Short Interest Down 69.8% in July

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a decline of 69.8% from the June 30th total of 177,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Apollomics Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APLM opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. Apollomics has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $5.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Apollomics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollomics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apollomics stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 130,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Apollomics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

About Apollomics

Apollomics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. The company's products portfolio includes Vebreltinib (APL-101), an oral active, highly selective c-Met inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; APL-102, an oral active, small molecule Multiple Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, which is in a in a Phase 1 clinical trial to inhibit various kinases that are aberrantly activated in cancer cells; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate, targeting ErbB1/2/4 signaling pathwaysthat is in Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trials to treat cancers within the brain.

