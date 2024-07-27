AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $197.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.57 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. AppFolio updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

AppFolio Trading Down 10.9 %

APPF traded down $28.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.95. 718,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,063. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.57 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.53 and a 200 day moving average of $230.78. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $164.29 and a 52 week high of $274.56.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AppFolio from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AppFolio from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $2,502,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,693,471.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $2,502,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,693,471.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Klaus Schauser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,810,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,444 shares of company stock worth $31,124,559 in the last three months. 9.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AppFolio

(Get Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.