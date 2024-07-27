Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.43.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE ADM opened at $63.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.12. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $87.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kintegral Advisory LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.2% in the second quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.0% during the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 689.7% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,008,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,948,000 after acquiring an additional 880,564 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.1% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.1% during the second quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Free Report

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.