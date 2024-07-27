Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target Raised to $4.25 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.95 to $4.25 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMBP. Bank of America downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.10 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.67.

Shares of NYSE AMBP opened at $3.64 on Friday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 81.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is -285.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBP. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 22,699 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,424.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 42,049 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

