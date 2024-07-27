Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of ASC opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $834.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.39. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 47.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASC. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 322.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 72.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Further Reading

