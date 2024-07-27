Argus Lowers Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to Hold

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZION. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.06.

ZION opened at $52.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $53.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.47. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,296 shares of company stock worth $319,192. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

