Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AJG. Argus lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $255.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $273.27.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $283.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $214.13 and a 52-week high of $283.90.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $219,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,630,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $219,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,630,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,165 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,049 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 166.4% during the second quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.0% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 496,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 24.7% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

